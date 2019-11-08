|
Mr. Frank R. Biernat 1934 - 2019
UTICA, NY - Frank Roger Biernat, 85, passed away at his home, with his loving family by his side, on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He was born in Frankfort Center, NY, on September 10, 1934, one of twelve children of the late Andrew and Barbara (Filas) Biernat. Educated in Frankfort schools, he served our country in the US Army, as an MP, during the Korean War, stationed in Panama. His work career began as an Engineer at UNIVAC for many years and later, finished his career at Madison County ARC, as a Procurement Director for LOJO Technology, where he and his business partner, Kim Kaper, successfully built the enterprise. For most of his life, he was a talented musician who played bass guitar and was an admired vocalist. He played in many local bands, including Bob Lynn and the Nighthawks, Bob Mac and the Deputies and performed at the Court Room Restaurant.
On September 27, 1958, Frank was joined in marriage to the former Carmella Mazza. Frank and Carmella shared over fifty loving years of marriage, dedicating their lives to each other and their family. His beloved Carmella passed away on December 28, 2008.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Nadine and Jay Moran, of Whitesboro; his son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Marlene Biernat, of New Hartford; his beloved grandchildren, Patrick and Lindsay Moran and Claudia and Anita Biernat; in-laws, Genevieve Asaro, Nancy and Bill Piperata and Antoinette Mazza; and also many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his five brothers, Stanley, John, Lawrence, Joseph and (infant) Roger Biernat; and six sisters, Sadie Parkola, Sophie Jones, Anna Strawinski, Gladys Casey, Mary Baron and Sally Lewandowski.
His funeral, with Military Honors, will be held on Monday at 9:30 a.m. from The Matt Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Interment will be in St. Stanislaus B & M Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., at Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Oleg Dulkin and his staff, Whitestown Dental, Dr. Abdul Nassar and Becky Diodati, special friends, Lori Bertonis, Ron Salada, Rosalie and Sam Fallove and Billy Gape and also Diane Talarico and the entire Talarico family, the Moran family, the Conte family and Hospice and Palliative Care, especially his nurse, Crystal, for the love and compassion shown to their dad during his illness.
In lieu of flowers and in his memory, show an act of kindness to someone; only Frank needs to know.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019