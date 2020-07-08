Frank R. LaBella, Sr.
UTICA - Mr. Frank R. "Spook" "Sonny" LaBella, Sr., 87, of Utica, NY, departed this life, at home with loved ones by his side, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
He was born in Utica, NY, the son of the late Rocco F. and Rose Centolella LaBella. He was educated locally and was a Korean War Purple Heart Veteran. He was united in marriage to Rose Picente on July 13, 1961; a union of 50 years until her passing in 2011.
Frank was employed with the NYS Canal System as a tug boat Captain and engineer, retiring in 2010.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and will be sadly missed by his son, Frank and Felicia; his daughters, Julie, Joella and Jim Costello and Michelle; and a special sister-in-law, Josephine, who he raised as his daughter and her husband, Steve. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Peter, Amber (Bryan), Tiffany (Zach), Rick (Jessica), James (Chelsy), Allan, Joseph and John (Erica); and great-grandchildren, Alexzander, Gabriella, Emily, Annabelle, Levi, Florence, Josephine and Zachary. He also leaves behind his sisters, Pasqualina (Dolly) Testa and Rose Freedan and her husband, Donald; son-in-law, Rick Koster; in-laws, Norma, Jenny and Anthony Picente; and many nieces and nephews which Frank held a special bond with.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Rose Marie; and granddaughters, Staci and Gesika. He was also predeceased by his sister, Marie; and brother, Joseph.
The family honored him at the time of his death. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel/ Blessed Sacrament Church under Covid-19 rules.
Arrangements under the guidance of John L. Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. The family is being served by Michael A. La Bella, Funeral Director.
To send an online greeting go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com
.