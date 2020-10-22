Frank Samarco 1936 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Frank A. Samarco, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare, with his loving wife by his side.
Born on August 2, 1936, in Rome, NY, Frank was a son of the late Benjamin P. Samarco and Adeline (Scalise) Santucci. Frank graduated from Utica Catholic Academy. Due to a severe arm injury in his senior year, he lost his baseball scholarship to college. After many job endeavors, he became a salesman for McKesson Drug and Spirit Company. On August 8, 1970, he was joined in marriage with the former Patricia A. Calderella. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year.
Aside from his family, Frank had three passions: sports, music and anything Italian. He played many sports and belonged to several leagues and golf clubs. Frank enjoyed card games, bowling and camping. In later years, due to health issues, he became an avid sports viewer. Frank took pleasure in listening to music. He and Pat attended many musical performances and he had a repertoire of CDs, which he played for several hours each day. He loved anything Italian, especially food, of which he had a hand in cooking.
Most of all, Frank was devoted to the Tanner family. His grandsons and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. For the past 35 years, Frank was a regular spectator at his grandsons' and great-grandson's sporting events. He especially enjoyed being a part of their activities and the yearly trips to Cape Cod.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Pat; his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and David Tanner, of New Hartford; his son, Frank Samarco, of Ogdensburg; his adored grandchildren, Michael Tanner, Andrew and Jessica Tanner and Nicole, Trevor and James Samarco; his great-grandchildren, Michael, Noah and Harper Tanner; his brother, Augie Santucci; his in-laws, James Calderella, Julieann Elmer and Linda Cubbage; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will also be greatly missed by his buddies, Alex, Joe, Dino, Bill, Mike, Larry; and his cousin, Bart.
He was predeceased by his son, James Samarco; his parents; his stepfather, August Santucci; sisters, Kathleen and Arlene Samarco; his brother, Nicholas; in-laws, James and Julia Calderella; brothers-in-law, Harold Elmer and James Cubbage; and sisters-in-law, Ann, Marie and Stella Calderella.
Relatives and friends are welcome to attend Frank's Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 24th at 11:30 a.m., at St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro. The church will be operating at a limited capacity. All attendees must wear face masks covering their nose and mouth, practice social distancing and sign attendance sheets for contact tracing.
Those so wishing may make donations to Boys Town, 200 Flanagan Rd., PO Box 6000, Boy's Town, NE 68010-9988 or St. Paul's Church, 16 Park Ave., Whitesboro, NY 13492.
Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com