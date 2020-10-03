Frank Verrilli 1936 - 2020

Loving Husband

BULLARD, TX - Frank passed away unexpectedly, with his wife of over 35 years, Trish, by his side, on September 29, 2020.

He was the son of Marta (Henry) and Frank Verrilli (deceased). He attended local schools and served in the US Navy. A meat cutter by trade, he worked in many supermarkets throughout the area as well as numerous local establishments for over 50 years.

He will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Trish; his daughters, Deborah, of Utica and Linda and her husband, Chris Cambra, of Texas; son, OJ, of Utica; and three grandchildren, Isaac, Holdon and Isabella, of Texas. He also leaves nieces and a nephew; countless cousins; godchildren; and a cherished aunt, Edna Verrilli. He also had many friends that he remained close to even after his move to Texas.

Frank was predeceased by many including his only sister, Alaine (Verrilli) Palagrino; and his first wife, Rosemary Miani Verrilli.

A Memorial Service will be held in New York, at a later date, at the family's convenience.



