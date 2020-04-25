|
Frank Widay 1924 - 2020
YORKVILLE, NY - Frank Widay, of Yorkville, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Sitrin Health Care Center, New Hartford, where he had been a resident.
He was born in Newport, NY, on October 9, 1924, a son of the late John and Anna (Krol) Widay. He was raised and educated in Newport, NY.
Frank was a proud U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1943-1946 in the Pacific Theater of Operations.
On June 18, 1949, in New York Mills, Frank married the former Jane D. Furmanski. The couple shared in a union blessed with over 70 years of marriage.
Mr. Widay retired as a foreman with Scheidelman, Inc., Utica, after many years of loyal service.
Among his many memberships, Mr. Widay was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus-Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church, New York Mills, NY, the New York Mills Lions Club and the Wyndott Fish and Game Club. He was an avid outdoorsman; he especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and baseball.
Frank will always be remembered for his smile and sense of humor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather; his favorite times were spent with his family.
Frank is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Jane; a daughter and son-in-law, Eileen and Gene Strebing, of Westmoreland; a son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Dorothy Widay, of Cleveland, NY; five grandchildren, Karie (Richard) Chasse', Dawn Strebing, Brad (Lori) Strebing, Heather (Gerald) Searfoss and Matthew Widay; ten great-grandchildren, Kyle, Alyssa, Amy, Devin, Kaeden, Cai, Logan, Autumn, Aubrey and Connor; two great-great-grandchildren, Olivia and Oaklyn; and one brother, Ted Widay, of Herkimer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was preceded in death by four sisters, Bernice Pawloski, Josephine Bogdan, Stella Politylo and Jane Sabik; and three brothers, Andrew, Joseph and Michael Widay.
Due to the Covid-19 outbreak there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, New Hartford, at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences are encouraged by the family to be left on the funeral home's website, www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
Please consider memorial contributions in Frank's memory to the Yorkville Fire Department, 34 Sixth Street, Yorkville, NY 13495.
Frank's family would like to thank the entire staff of the Chestnut House at Sitrin Health Care Center for the excellent care and support that they offered to Frank and his family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020