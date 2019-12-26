|
Frank William Schrader 1927 - 2019
HERKIMER - Frank W. Schrader, age 92, husband of Mary Jane (Weaver) Schrader, passed away on December 22, 2019.
In 1945, he enlisted in the US Army until 1947 and served in the US Air Force Reserves until his honorable discharge in September of 1951. During his reserve time, he completed his flight training and he loved to fly airplanes. He was a self-employed carpenter contractor, retiring in 1994.
Surviving Frank are his wife of 68 years, Mary Jane; his four children and their spouses, William Frank and Darleen Schrader, of Utica, Alan James and Mary Schrader, of Richmond Heights, OH, Janet and Todd Bennett, of Schuyler, Evann and Thomas Graziano, of Stafford, VA; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service in Oak Hill Cemetery will take place on May 22, 2020, at 1:00 pm. There are no calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care.
Funeral Arrangements are with Fenner Funeral Home Inc. Herkimer.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019