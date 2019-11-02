|
Frankie T. Torchia 1986 - 2019
UTICA - Frankie T. Torchia, age 33, passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, due to injuries sustained in a construction accident.
Born in Utica, on August 13, 1986, Frankie was the son of Paula (Callari) Torchia and the late Frank J. Torchia. Raised and educated locally, he was a 2004 graduate of T.R. Proctor High School and later attended Mohawk Valley Community College. Frankie held positions with various contracting companies throughout the area including, A.J. Torchia Construction. When his daughter, Sky, was born, he established Sky-Lynn Properties and Design, which he owned and operated. He was a member of Mohawk Valley Church and played on their softball team. Always willing to lend a helping hand, he used his skills for friends and family, for any of their home projects. He loved to spend as much time as he could with his daughter. He enjoyed just being with her. He volunteered at her school and supported all of her endeavors; she was "Daddy's Little Girl".
Frankie is survived by his beloved daughter, Sky-Lynn Fuentes; his mother, Paula Torchia; aunts and uncles, Leo and Maria Callari and Amadeo Torchia; Frankie's companion, Nancy, all of Utica; and many cherished cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Stephan.
In keeping with Frankie's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service and Celebration of Life, which will be held on Monday morning, November 4, 2019, at 10:00, at Mohawk Valley Church, 9427 Maynard Drive, Marcy, NY 13403.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adrean Funeral Service, Inc., Utica, NY.
To view Frankie's online memorial please go to www.adreanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019