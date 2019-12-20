|
Dr. Franklin M. Barber 1935 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Dr. Franklin M. Barber, 84, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 19th, 2019, at the Presbyterian Home, with his family by his side.
Frank was born on November 18, 1935, in Utica, the son of Irving C. Barber and Eva Mitchell Barber.
Frank graduated from New Hartford High School, Class of 1953 and went on to the University of Buffalo, continuing to the University of Pennsylvania School of Dentistry, graduating in 1961. He was a member of Alpha Sigma Phi and Delta Sigma Delta fraternities.
After graduating from dental school, Dr. Barber served with the Navy on the USS Telfair, practicing dentistry and transporting our Marines through the Panama Canal.
Coming home in 1963, he built his dental practice at 2628 Genesee Street in South Utica and enjoyed 38 years of practice. He also worked out of West Winfield in the early years.
On June 27, 1964, he married Annette C. Rogers at St. James Episcopal Church in Clinton.
For 65 years, Frank was a summer resident of Dunhams Bay on Lake George where he helped his father build one camp and built another with his wife and kids. He also loved to refurbish old wooden boats.
Frank was President of the Utica Jaycees, Oneida-Herkimer County Dental Society and the New Hartford Youth Hockey Association. He was a life member of the Oneida-Herkimer County Dental Society and St. James Episcopal Church in Clinton.
In addition to his wife, Annette, he is survived by his children, Pamela Barber Amaral and husband, Anthony and children, James and Caroline, of Pembroke, Bermuda, Christopher Barber and wife, Stephanie and children, Geoffrey and Kate, of South Glens Falls, NY, Karen Barber Ruta and husband, Pat and children, Spencer and Bradley, of Queensbury, NY and Steven Barber and wife, Sarah and children, Evelyn and David, of Naples, FL; and exchange student "sons", Jo Aslaksen, of Oslo, Norway and Markus Helanen, of Vantaa, Finland. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Joanne H. Barber; and brother-in-law, Charles B. Rogers and his wife, Teresa Morelle. He leaves his nieces, Kimberly Paine and Amanda Rogers; a nephew, C.B. Rogers; a special cousin, Richard Waldron; and a dear friend, Alice Boucher. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Edward I. Barber.
The family wishes to thank the Presbyterian Home and all the staff of Elm Unit for their sincere compassion and care. Also, thank you to Visiting Nurses Association, Senior Network Health, Dr. Steven LaGrant and Dr. Roger Breslow.
The funeral will be, Monday at 11:00 AM, at Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. Interment in Crown Hill Memorial Park. Calling hours are, Sunday from 2-5.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Frank's memory to Central Association for the Blind, 507 Kent Street, Utica, NY 13501.
Online messages of sympathy may be left at www.fwefh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019