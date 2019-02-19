|
|
Fred C. Earl 1930 - 2019
POLAND - Fred C. Earl, 88, of North Main Street, died on February 17, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica.
Mr. Earl was born on November 24, 1930 in Gloversville, a son of the late Melvin and Dorothy (Cornell) Earl. He graduated from Broadalbin High School and furthered his education at Alfred University. In 1952, he enlisted in the US Air Force, where he served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956 at the rank of Staff Sergeant. On October 12, 1957, he was united in marriage with the former Virginia Turner at the Groom Corners Methodist Church in Saratoga County. Fred resumed his studies at Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, eventually obtaining his Master's Degree. For over 25 years, he taught Chemistry and Physics at Poland Central School, from where he retired.
Fred was a dedicated member of the Community Baptist Church of Poland and a member of the Poland Retired Teachers Association. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed the times he spent hunting and fishing.
Survivors, besides his wife of 61 years, Ginny, include five children, Dale (Denise) Earl, of Hudson, NH, Patricia (Scott) Stan, of Marion, IN, Karen Ryan, of Poland, Ginger (Daniel) Garner, also of Marion, IN and Jon (Jennifer) Earl, of Poland; one sister, Beth White, of Springfield, IL; eleven grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Tom Ryan, in 2017.
A Memorial Service will be held at Community Baptist Church of Poland on Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mark Sellers officiating. Interment, with Military Honors, will take place at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In accordance with Fred's wishes, there will be no public calling hours.
Arrangements are entrusted to Autenrith Funeral Home, Newport.
Please consider memorials to the Poland Community Baptist Church, PO Box 95, Poland, NY 13431. Envelopes will be available at the church service on Friday.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019