|
|
Fred J. Castronovo 1937 - 2019
NEW HARTFORD - Fred J. Castronovo, 81, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019 and was reunited with the Lord and his beloved daughter Dana Lynn. Fred suffered from Alzheimer's but was blessed to have his devoted wife and girls by his side at the time of his passing.
Born in Bagheria, Province of Palermo, Sicily on December 18, 1937, Fred was the son of the late Anthony and Dorotea "Dorothy" (Scaglione) Castronovo. In 1950, as a young boy he and his family immigrated to the United States. He was very proud of his Italian heritage.
On June 20, 1959 he married his childhood sweetheart Jeanne Olivadoti with whom he shared nearly 60 years. A true love story, they enjoyed happy times and endured trying times, always together. They kept their promise "to hold each other's hands until the very end." She was a true living angel.
An entrepreneur in many areas of life, Fred was successful in all his endeavors because of his work ethic. He owned and operated Custom Body Shop... with the company motto "We fix toys for the big boys." He established the Castronovo Racing Enterprises where his insight, dedication and knowledge brought him to a professional level in racing. In 1971 he won the (NHRA) National Hot Rod Association World Championship in Amarillo, Texas. His funny car always proudly displayed "The Utica Flash" on the front end. Fred was most noted for Custom Body and The "Original" Grimadli's Restaurant. His talent, hospitality and fine Italian cuisine was a legacy in this community.
Fred is survived by his wife and best friend Jeanne who meant everything to him. Fred was generous, compassionate and giving by nature. He was a phenomenal father to his four daughters, Doreen D. Castronovo, Gina and (James N.) Flihan, Kristyn and (Michael V.) Cristalli. An immense void remained in his heart when he lost his eldest daughter Dana Lynn in 1979.They are now reunited for eternity. Fred will also be remembered by his grandchildren, Franca and (Anthony) LaBarbera; Jimmy and (Sidney) Flihan, Freddy Flihan and fiancée Tiffany, Brandon Anthony Flihan; Michael V. Cristalli Jr., and Christopher Cristalli; great-grandchild, Tyson James Flihan; and the anticipation of his second great-grandchild. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Victor and (Vicki) Castronovo; sister-in-law, Connie Castronovo; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Diana and Robert Piperata, and Teresa "Peaches" Olivadoti; cherished nieces and nephews, cousins, and many wonderful friends. Fred was predeceased by his brothers, John Castronovo, and Philip R. Castronovo; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dan and Mary Olivadoti; brother-in-law, Victor C. Olivadoti; and his lifelong friend, Ron Risucci.
The Castronovo Family is grateful to JoAnn Carbone, Fred's devoted caregiver; his physicians, Dr. Fred Talarico, and Dr. Jameel Arastu; Frank Sansone, and Lenore D'Apice for their professional advice and support. The last stages of Fred's journey were made most comfortable by the wonderful volunteer staff at the Abraham House. They were an amazing group who respectfully rendered a great sense of love and compassion to Fred; and Lisa Alteri and the personnel of Hospice & Palliative Care for providing amazing care.
The family honored and commemorated Fred's life at a private time. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Fred's funeral service and celebration of life, which will commence on Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. at Saint Mary of Mount Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Parish where his Mass of Christian Burial will be offered. Entombment will take place in the family's private Mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery at their convenience.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 6 to May 7, 2019