|
|
Frederic Lee Burlin 1933 - 2019
Beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather
MARCY - Frederic "Fred" Burlin, 86, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the comfort of his home, with his loving wife and daughter by his side.
Fred was born on August 6, 1933, in Bradford, PA, the son of Lee and Isabel (Johnson) Burlin. He was a graduate of Salamanca High School and attended Utica College. Fred served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.
It was a stroke of faith that Gerry would be Fred's nurse during a hospital stay. That connection would bloom into a relationship that led to a beautiful marriage. On June 25, 1955, Fred married Geraldine Malek in Holy Trinity Church, a blessed union of 64 years.
Fred was a teacher at Utica Free Academy and BOCES. He used his carpentry talents to teach students how to build houses locally. He was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church.
Fred was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid hunter and loved to play golf with his sons. For 25 years, Fred and Gerry spent their winters in Paradise Island RV Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, where they met many friends.
Surviving besides his beloved wife, Geraldine, are his children, Ronald (Kathy) Burlin, Syracuse, Thomas (Christine) Burlin, MD, James (Vicky Slone) Burlin, NC, and Sherry (Darin) Kiddney, Frankfort; grandchildren, Craig, Lauren (Carlos), Michael (Holly), John, Katie (Xavier), Dana (James), Greg (Stephanie), Melissa, Jeffrey (Amy), Mark, and Dylon; great-grandchildren, Presley, Charlotte, Myles, Nico, Demi, Maxwell and Josiah; sisters, Evelyn Parsons and Nancy Milspaw; mother-in-law, Betty Malek; and many nieces nephews and cousins. Fred also leaves behind his golf buddies, Jim Parker, Dick Thompson, Gordy Weiland, Bill Robinson and Bill Kopek. He was predeceased by his siblings, Bob, Carol, Beverly and Cora.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Fred's name may be made to . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Fred's family would like thank the Maynard Fire Department and Kunkel Ambulance for the care and compassion shown during a difficult time.
Messages of sympathy at
www.mmknfd.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019