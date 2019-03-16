|
Frederick Alexander Kaiser 1928 - 2019
CLINTON - Our wonderful and funny Dad, Frederick Alexander Kaiser, passed away peacefully, March 9, 2019.
He was born, July 9, 1928, to Carrie and Frederick Kaiser of Garfield, New Jersey. His dad taught him woodworking and at the age of 11, built his first project - a beautiful scroll-worked bookcase. Dad was a BSA Eagle Scout. He went to Stevens Institute of Technology at 16 years old and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. Following in his dad's footsteps, Dad became a Mason and passed that onto his grandson, AJ.
Dad met our Mom on a blind date - shortly after he was drafted into the army. They decided to get married within 10 months of meeting each other - it was the Korean Conflict and they figured why wait!
Dad was employed by Bendix Corp., in New Jersey, then transferred to the Utica Fluid Division where he worked for 30 years as a managing engineer. They bought an old house in Clinton and promptly set about making it into an incredibly warm and loving home. Over the years, he became a master cabinet maker (preferring to work with cherry), created and built sets for the Utica Opera Guild, served as an elder for his church, The Stone Presbyterian Church, in Clinton, delighted us with his amazingly fun puns and took great care of us all. He loved having cocktails in their tea house by the koi pond - both of which he built, creating a model garden railroad, listening to opera (and more opera!), going to the Cape for family vacations and walking down the road holding Mom's hand.
Dad was predeceased by our Mom, Audrey, who he loved wholeheartedly; and his grandson, AJ (Alexander John Baisley), who died in 2018. He is survived by us, his daughters, Kady and Debra (husband, Craig); grandchildren, Justin (fiancé, Lena) and Kate; and great-grandchildren, Shayne and Hailey.
Dad was truly the best dad and we are lucky to have had him so long in our lives. We hope he, once again, is enjoying cocktails with Mom.
A Memorial Service will be held for Frederick on June 1st at 10:30 AM at the Stone Presbyterian Church in Clinton.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Rome Humane Society, where his beloved cat, Skipper, came from or The Stone Presbyterian Church in Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019