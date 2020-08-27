Frederick B. Foster 1949 - 2020

CLINTON - Frederick B. Foster, 71, passed away, unexpectedly at home, on August 25, 2020.

He was born on August 11, 1949 in Hamilton, a son of the late Ivan and Mary (Martin) Foster and graduated from Oriskany Falls High School. He was united in marriage to Carmel Stores on April 17, 1971. The couple shared 47 years of love and devotion until Carm's passing in 2018. Fred retired from Clinton Central School, where he worked as a bus driver, custodian and groundskeeper.

Fred was a longtime friend and supporter of the Clinton Fire Department, where he served as a volunteer for a short period of time.

Over the years, Fred loved encouraging and entertaining children on their bus rides to and from school, as well as, coaching youth sports. Nothing made Fred happier than time spent with his grandchildren and all the memories made on Jonsey's Farm.

He is survived by his four children, Marsha Foster, of Ringgold, GA, Steven and Erin Foster, of Liverpool, NY, Eric Foster, of Clinton, NY and Amanda and Danielle Foster, of Clinton, NY; six beloved grandchildren, Grady, Vaughn, Zander, Sullivan, Jordan and Montgomery; two sisters, Sybil Foster, of Oneida and Tammy Gomez, of CA; two brothers, Merle Foster, of Rome, Michael Foster, of Watertown; and three other brothers and a sister; many nieces and nephews; and his close friends who were like family, Chris and Michele Engle and their boys, Cale, Cam and Caden.

He was predeceased by his wife, Carm; his parents; his second father, Edwin Jones; granddaughter, Ruby Foster; and brother, Sonny.

Please consider donations to Clinton Fire Department.

Services will be held at a later date and will be announced by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.



