Frederick G. Harris 1935 - 2019
EATON - Frederick "Fred" G. Harris, 83, of State Route 26, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility, with his devoted granddaughter, Lauren, at his side.
He was born on February 23, 1935, in Jamesville, NY, the son of Alfred and Lucia Orr Harris. On September 15, 1956, Fred married Vivian Johnston at the Manlius Baptist Church, a loving union of over 62 years. With his father, Fred founded A.H. Harris & Son, a dairy farm they operated together until retirement. He enjoyed hunting and carpentry and was a fan of the NY Yankees and Syracuse University sports. He had served on the Lebanon Town Council for many years. Above all, Fred was a loving husband, dad and grampa whose family was his greatest joy.
Surviving are his beloved wife, Vivian; a son, Steve and daughter-in-law, Phyllis (who Fred lovingly referred to as his third daughter), of Eaton; two daughters, Debbie (Tony) D'Arienzo, of Hoschton, GA, and Cindy (Merrie) McElrath, of Santa Rosa, CA; eleven grandchildren, including his cherished granddaughters, Rachael and Lauren Harris; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is his German Shepherd and loyal buddy, Katie. He was predeceased by a sister, Dr. Carol Wood.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville, NY. Spring interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Georgetown, NY.
Fred's family wishes to thank the staff of the Oneida Healthcare ECF for their kind and compassionate care.
Contributions, in his memory, may be made to Wanderers Rest Humane Assoc., PO Box 535, Canastota, NY 13032 or to the Oneida Healthcare ECF Residents' Fund, 323 Genesee St., Oneida, NY 13421.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2019