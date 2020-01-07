Home

Frederick G. Roberts Obituary
Frederick G. Roberts 1952 - 2020
DEANSBORO – Frederick G. Roberts, 67, passed away, January 7, 2020, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
He was born, October 12, 1952, in Utica, a son of Hugh and Helen (Blaettler) Roberts. Frederick graduated from Waterville Central School in 1971. He was a farmer from the day of his birth and was a member of St. Bernard's Church.
He is survived by his mother, Helen Roberts, of Deansboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Robert Miller, of Deansboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Rita Roberts, of Deansboro; his niece and nephews, Ken and Kara Roberts, Jr., Teresa and Aaron Lee and Erik Miller; and his great-nieces and nephew, Merrisa, Kayle, Logan and Addison. He was predeceased by his father; a sister, Karen; and a brother, Hugh, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard's Church, Waterville. Burial will be held in the spring. There will be no public calling hours.
Please consider donations in his memory to the Waterville Residential Care Center.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
