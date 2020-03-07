|
|
Frederick H. Erb 1953 - 2020
MARCY, NY - Frederick H. Erb passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, after a brief battle with heart disease.
Fred was born on October 10, 1953 to William R. and Jennie S. Erb at Faxton Hospital, Utica. He was educated in local schools, where he graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1973. Mr. Erb was a life member of the Maynard Volunteer Fire Department, Marcy, NY, with over forty years of dedicated service.
He is survived by his parents, William and Jennie Erb, of Marcy; his sister, Joanne (Don) Vetal, of New Hartford; a sister, Janet Edgin, of Chittenango; nieces, Kathleen Edgin, of Chittenango and Karen (Chris) Garrett and their family, all of Baldwinsville; and numerous special friends. Fred was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, David Edgin.
In keeping with Fred's wishes there will be no public visitation or funeral services. Interment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Please consider memorial contributions in Fred's memory to the Maynard Fire Department, 9500 Maynard Drive, Marcy, NY 13403.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wolanin Funeral Home, 266 Main St., New York Mills, NY.
To view Fred's online memorial please go to www.wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020