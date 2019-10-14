|
Frederick Igel 1937 - 2019
WEST EXETER - Frederick Igel, 82, of West Exeter, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 11, 2019.
He was born on January 16, 1937, in Cooperstown, a son of the late Fred and Mary (Kula) Igel. He graduated from West Winfield High School in 1953.
He was united in marriage to Mary Sabatino on April 3, 1976, a blessed union of over 43 years filled with much love and mutual devotion.
He owned and operated a dairy farm in West Exeter until 1995; he later worked with Taylor Gas Station in Cooperstown from 1995 to his retirement in 2007.
He enjoyed the outdoors, nature and gardening. He also enjoyed puzzles of all kinds including, crossword puzzles and brain teasers. He also enjoyed reading Westerns, mysteries, and Civil War History.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Igel, of West Exeter; a son, William Igel, also of West Exeter; a sister, Nellie Frederick and her husband, Richard; a sister-in-law, Loretta Parciasepe and her children, George and Carol; also many cousins and dear friends. He also leaves his cat, "Little Nuisance".
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 7:00 PM at the Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 365 West Main St., West Winfield. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday prior to the service from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interment will be private in St. Joseph the Worker Cemetery, West Winfield.
For those who wish, please consider a in his memory.
