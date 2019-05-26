|
|
Frederick J. Kopyt
WATERVILLE, NY - Mr. Frederick J. Kopyt, formerly of New Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 while traveling with his beloved wife.
Born in Utica, Frederick was the son of the late Frederick C. and Ann (Bullen) Kopyt. He was a graduate of New York Mills High School. A veteran of the Vietnam Era, Fred proudly served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps as a Sgt. E-5 Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Specialist. Fred married Cheryl A. Reesh and their loyalty to one another and their family life was a paramount priority, enriching Fred's life and setting a perfect example for their children.
Fred was employed by the New York State Department of Corrections, retiring as Plant Superintendent at Marcy Correctional Facility. On the job, he was team-oriented with strong leadership and a positive attitude. Throughout his life, he was strong, driven, generous with his time and always had a good rapport with people. He was a constant builder and craftsmen, committed to completing his projects with pride and satisfaction. He avidly pursued outdoor activities for decades, including boating, camping, swimming in the summer and skiing in winter, always with his family. He gravitated to the woods and the water to pursue hunting and fishing, and greatly enjoyed bow-hunting white-tail deer with his son, Frank. Regular trips were organized with his wife Cheryl and often shared with their family, many to visit his daughter, Kelly.
Fred's legacy was that he loved life, honored relationships and had a passion for project lists and fun! An outstanding family man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Fred will be remembered as the kind of person you gravitated to and inspired to be. He was the ultimate example of living life to the fullest.
Fred was a member of the Marine Corps League, Rome, NY Chapter, and provided assistance to veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces. He is survived by his cherished wife, Cheryl; his children and their spouses, Frank and Kathleen Kopyt, and Kelly and Louis Caputo; grandchildren, Matthew, Nicholas, and Kara Kopyt; Geena, twins Joseph and Jennifer, and Veronica Caputo; and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Cynthia Back, Donna and John Ata, and Cheri and Randy Brown. He was blessed to have the love of his in-laws, Virginia and Michael Lynch, Deborah and John Foxenberg, JoAnne Godkin, Marcia Reesh, and Carmen Lindfield, Sr. He adored his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Joseph and Rose Reesh, Georgia Lindfield, Dana Back and his nephew and godson, David Godkin.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday from 4:00 – 7:00 at the Eannace Funeral Home, Inc., 932 South St., corner of Hammond Ave. Frederick's funeral service and Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday at 10:00 at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes where his Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be offered with Military Honors conferred by the United States Marine Corps. Expressions of sympathy in the form of donations may be directed to Feed Our Vets online at https://feedourvets.org or the Utica Zoo online at http://uticazoo.org. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Inurnment and committal will take place in Calvary Cemetery.
Online tributes at www.EannaceFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from May 26 to May 27, 2019