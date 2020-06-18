Frederick M. Sweet
NEW HARTFORD - Mr. Frederick M. Sweet, 77, of New Hartford and formerly of N. Utica, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, with his loving wife by his side.
Frederick was born in Utica on December 1, 1942, the son of Nicholas and Alice (Laboda) Sweet. He was raised and educated in Utica and was a graduate of Proctor High School. On May 6, 2019, Frederick was united in marriage with Marjorie A. Cooksey. For 27 years, he was employed with Oneida County, retiring in 2000. Fred enjoyed fishing, was a handyman and was of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Sweet is survived by his beloved wife, Marjorie.
Due to recent health concerns, a private service was held. He was laid to rest in Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Yorkville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., N. Utica.
Online guestbook and messages of sympathy at www.heintzfuneralservice.net.



Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
