|
|
Frederick "Paul" Peters 1934 - 2019
LEXINGTON, KY - Frederick Paul Peters, 84 years old, passed away on March 1, 2019.
Born in Amsterdam, NY, he was the son of the late Frederick and Elizabeth Jane Peters. Paul served in the United States Navy and graduated from Oswego College with his Bachelor's Degree in Education. He retired from Utica School District as an Industrial Arts Teacher.
He was predeceased by wife, Sandra Rugar Peters. He is survived by two sons, Randy and Liz Peters, and Eric and Kristi Peters; daughter, Becky and Keith Jones; along with seven grandchildren, Ashley Peters, Tara Peters, Rachel Dotson, Evan and Susie Peters, Jacob Peters, Michael Olsen and Andrew Olsen, and seven great-grandchildren.
Private memorial service will be held with immediate family and close friends in May. Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.woodlawncremations.com/obituaries.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019