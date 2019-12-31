|
|
Fredna R. Pickerd 1943 - 2019
Lifelong Breeder of Beloved Shetland Sheepdogs
NEW HARTFORD – Fredna R. Pickerd, 76, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Faxton-St. Luke's Healthcare.
Fredna was born on August 17, 1943, in Meridian, Mississippi, the daughter of Roland Buntin and Hazel McDonald Shumate. She was educated in Gulfport, MS schools.
On May 22, 1964, Fredna married William C. Pickerd in Alabama. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage prior to his passing on January 5, 2006. She was a lifelong enthusiast of showing and breeding her beloved Shetland Sheepdogs. Fredna was a founding member of the Central New York Shetland Sheepdog Club and a longtime member of the Central New York Kennel Club.
Surviving are her beloved daughter, Rhonda Morris, New Hartford; granddaughter, Madelyne, Illinois; nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Tyffani Granger and Jennifer Cleckley; and cousins, Sheila Nobles-Calandro and Becky Shruggs-Tanner. Fredna was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Cleckley.
Graveside services will be in the spring at Madison Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020