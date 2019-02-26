|
Fredrick J. Yozzo, Jr. 1943 - 2019
UTICA/SC - Fredrick J. Yozzo, Jr., age 76, of Sumter SC, joined the Lord and the love of his life in Heaven on Friday, February 8, 2019. He had God in his heart and his family by his side.
Fred was born on January 30, 1943 in Utica NY. He was educated in Utica schools and lived there until 1995. Fred married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Rotach, on June 8, 1963. He entered the United States Navy shortly thereafter.
Fred was a master welder and had many other trades. He began a career as a civil engineering foreman at Griffiss AFB in Rome, NY. In 1995, he relocated to Sumter, SC and began a position as foreman of civil engineering at Shaw AFB until his retirement in 2006. Besides being a very hard worker and devoted family man, Fred was an avid sportsman as well. He loved to fish and hunt. He was an expert marksman and tracker. He has been credited with saving the lives of many people that were lost in the woods. He loved to share the stories of his outdoor adventures and the trophies he would bring home. Fred passed these skills lovingly to his brothers, son, grandsons and nephews. The memories that were made will be forever cherished. Fred was very proud of his Italian heritage. Large family gatherings, great food and the laughter of all those he held dear were a typical Sunday in the Yozzo home.
He was predeceased by his wife, of 48 years, Cheryl L. (Rotach) Yozzo; his parents, Fredrick J. and Elizabeth (Orsaio) Yozzo Sr.; one sister, Marie Didio; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Congetta and Clyde Rotach; brothers-in-law, Gerald Rotach and Joe Czerw; and niece, Shelly Andrews.
Fred leaves behind his beloved daughter, Kristine M. Farley; his beloved son, Frederick M. Yozzo and wife, Julie; cherished grandchildren, Alexander G. and wife, Amanda Farley, Maxwell K. Farley and Ella C. Yozzo; his siblings, Joanne Czrew, Michael and Lorraine Yozzo, Richard Yozzo, Ronald Yozzo and Mark Yozzo and Marie Fraccola; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Fred Rotach, MaryAnn Damuth, Clyde and Joann Rotach, Pennie Yozzo, Janet Rotach; and many nieces and nephews that he adored.
His Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Mt. Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the The Kevin House of Buffalo, NY or .
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019