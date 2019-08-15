|
|
Freida H. Blask 1926 - 2019
Co-owner of Ed Blask Ford
WHITESBORO – Freida H. Blask, 93, formerly of Barneveld and New Hartford, passed gently and peacefully into Heaven on August 14, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side.
Freida was born on March 16, 1926, in Utica, the youngest child of Thomas and Mary Ludwinski and attended Utica schools. On June 2, 1946, Freida was joined in marriage to Edward Blask, an inspiring and loving union of 73 years.
Freida and Ed owned Ed Blask Ford in Barneveld and later, Yorkville, for 35 years.
Freida was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She enjoyed many activities including golf, tennis, knitting, travel, cooking and spending time with family in Pine Lake, NY and later in Bonita Springs, FL. Freida is remembered for her boundless love of her family, as they were the center of her life and as a loyal friend. She will also be remembered for her stunning beauty and iconic style.
Freida is survived by the love of her life and devoted husband of 73 years, Edward; her sons, Dean Blask and wife, Connie, Whitesboro and David Blask, New Orleans; daughter, Sharon Dreyer, Whitesboro; grandchildren, Craig Blask and wife, Megan, New Hartford, Fallon Blask and fiancé, Vincent Hand, Utica, Guerin Blask and wife, Laura, Haworth, NJ, Charles Dreyer, Alexander Dreyer and Natalie Dreyer, Whitesboro; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Deacon and Sadie Blask, New Hartford. She was predeceased by her brothers, Stephen and Theodore Ludwinski; and sisters, Laura Walus and Jeannette Woroszylo.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, from 9 - 10:30 a.m., at McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Funeral services will commence at 10:30 a.m., with Sister Maureen Denn, CSJ, officiating. Entombment will be in Calvary Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., in Freida's memory. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Freida's family wishes to thank the incredible nurses at Hospice &Palliative Care, Inc., most notably, Crystal, Irene and Carrie, who took such loving care of Freida, for making her transition gentle, comfortable and peaceful.
Messages of sympathy at www.mmknfd.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019