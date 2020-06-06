Freida M. Smith 1933-2019 Royal O. Smith 1933-2020

ROME - Freida M. Smith, 86, of Rome, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She was recently reunited with her beloved husband, Royal O. Smith, 86, of Rome, who passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Rome Memorial Hospital Residential Healthcare Facility.

Born in Taberg on July 18, 1933, Freida was a daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Wattenbee) Willson. On March 27, 1953, she was united in marriage to Royal O. Smith, a blessed union of 66 years. Freida was a devoted farmer's wife. She liked to play the accordion and piano, but being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren gave her the most joy.

Royal was one of ten children born to Erwin E. and Pearl (Slocum) Smith on October 9, 1933. He was raised on Dean's Highway in Westmoreland and attended Westmoreland High School. Royal owned and operated a dairy farm for 61 years. He hauled cattle and was a fine carpenter. He loved his Belgian horses and together they won several ribbons at the New York State Draft Horse plow contests. For over 25 years, Royal and his horses would give rides to folks as North Star Orchards. He was quick witted and always had a joke to tell.

They are survived by three children, Donna Emery, Larry "Logan" Smith and Marilyn Parent; nine grandchildren, John (Jodi) Krainik, Paul (Karen) Krainik, Matthew Smith, Rebecca Smith, Ross Parent, Jr., Royal Parent, Regina Parent, Daniel (Cleo) Emery and Sarah (Alex) Conover; six great-grandchildren, Natasha, Madielyn, Olivia, Quinn, Zachary and Colin; daughter-in-law, Ann Smith; a son-in-law, Eugene Emery; and several nieces and nephews. They were predeceased by a son, Douglas Smith.

Freida is also survived by brothers, Daniel, Edward (Margaret) and David Willson; a special sister-in-law, Audrely Gilsenan; a special cousin, Clara (David) Loveland; and her friend, Dawn Worden. and her friend, Dawn Worden. She was predeceased by a sister, Doris Buckingham; and a son-in-law, Ross Parent.

Royal was also predeceased by seven brothers and two sisters.

Royal and Freida's family would like to thank Cathy and Jamie from Nascentia for their wonderful care and compassion. The family would like to thank the staff on the Bartlett Wing at Rome Memorial Hospital for their love and care of Royal.

Private services for both Freida and Royal will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. George St., Rome.



