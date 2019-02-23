|
Frimeth Sachs 1932 - 2019
UTICA, NY - It is with great sadness that the family of Frimeth Sachs, of Utica and formerly of Rochester, announce her passing on Saturday, February 23, 2019, after a long illness.
She was born on July 19, 1932, in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late Herman and Minnie Briller Revere. Frimeth was a graduate of Richmond Hills High School and SUNY Brockport. On November 26, 1954, she married Allen Harold Sachs in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, prior to his deployment in the Korean War. They resided for many years in Rochester before coming to the Utica area.
Prior to her retirement, Frimeth was a case worker with the Monroe County Department of Social Service. She was a member of Temple Emanu-El, Utica, and former member of Emanu-El of Rochester. Frimeth was active in both Temple's sisterhoods. Frimeth was a dear friend to many, loved to play Mah Jong and Canasta, and looked forward to all family gatherings. She was especially happy to have joined together with much of her family at the recent wedding of one of her grandsons. She will be missed dearly by all of her friends and family.
Frimeth was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Allen, and her brother-in-law, Frank Suess. She is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law, Denise Sachs-Mishalanie and Chuck Mishalanie, of Utica; son and daughter-in-law, Charles "Chip" and Carla Sachs, of Natick, MA; sister, Florence Suess; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Sora and Marvin Sachs; her grandchildren, Aaron and Andrew Sachs, Chelsea and Jake Sachs-Mishalanie, Sonja Mishalanie and Eric and Erin Mishalanie; great-grandson, Myles; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee St., Utica, at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 24, followed by a short family graveside service at Temple Emanu-El Cemetery, Roberts Road, New Hartford, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Shiva will be observed at 8 Bradley Road on Monday, February 25, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and again from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Contributions in her memory may be offered to Temple Emanu-El, 2710 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501.
Her arrangements are with Jacobson-Pizer Funeral Chapel, Utica, (315) 797-9121.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019