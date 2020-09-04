Gabrielle Ann Carr 1956 - 2020
FRANKFORT - Gabrielle Ann Carr, 63, of Frankfort, NY, passed away, at home with loved ones close by, on September 1, 2020, due to sudden cardiac arrest.
Gabby was born in Buffalo, NY, on September 11, 1956 and adopted by her loving late parents, Everett Quentin and Claire Jo Carr. She attended Mount Markham School and graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College, where she earned her nursing degree and became a licensed Registered Nurse.
She worked as an operating room RN on the heart team at Upstate University Hospital for 20 years and recently retired to spend more time creating beautiful memories and laughing with family and friends. She stayed active as a caretaker for an elderly couple and by raising her three fur babies - Newfoundlands named Nemo, Shai and Ayda.
Gabby had a passion for cinema, especially sci-fi and horror films and loved her granddaughter, Errai, more than anything in this world.
Gabrielle embodied the pure love and joy that is the essence of life for all of us beneath any pain and suffering we may experience. Her personality was out of this world (larger than life) and she made meaningful connections with strangers wherever she went. She always made it a point to help others before herself and will be remembered by those who knew her best as the most nurturing and caring person they will ever know.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jared Sessum and Schatzie Vincent and son, Daniel Sessum; daughter and son-in-law, Bianca Sessum and Evan Roberts; her grandchild, Errai Roberts; her brother, Christopher Carr and his wife, Karen; nieces and nephew, Katherine, Alexandra and Zachary Carr; and several cousins.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life event starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the family's farm, 611 Berberick Rd., Frankfort, NY 13340. Check the Facebook event page for more details, Gabapalooza Memorial 2020.
In lieu of flowers, as an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
or Petsmart Charities.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Enea & Ciaccia Family Funeral Home, 4309 Acme Rd., Ilion, NY (Town of Frankfort); Funeral Directors, Harry J., Jr. & Kevin E. Enea and Martin L. Ciaccia (315-894-8000).
Online notes of sympathy may be left at www.eneafamily.com
.