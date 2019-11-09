Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
13001 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77079
(281) 497-2210
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Cutler Andrews


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail Cutler Andrews Obituary
Gail Cutler Andrews 1942 - 2019
CYPRESS, TX - Gail Cutler Andrews, 77, affectionately called "NaNe" by family and friends, passed away on October 27th, 2019, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home in Cypress, Texas.
Born in Utica, NY, on July 9th, 1942, she was the daughter of Harold and Esther Andrews. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1961 and spent most of her career working in healthcare administration, lastly serving as human resources director at Spring Branch Hospital, Houston, TX.
All who knew her, both near and far, knew her grandchildren were her most precious treasures. Among her favorite hobbies were caring for her grandchildren, being their #1 fan at every and all sporting activities, band competitions and school events. She made well-known her love and care for others by making homemade cards for every holiday and milestone for family, friends and her church. She also enjoyed spending time volunteering in the library at her grandchildren's elementary school, where she was loved by all. NaNe was known for her positivity, pure joy for life and letting others know how much they were loved by her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister and best friend, Barbara Carville. She is survived by her loving husband, James C. Henry, of Cypress, TX; daughters: Jennifer Jones Mohr (husband, William) and children, Abigail, Wm. Matthew and Andrew Mohr, of Cypress, TX, Allyson Jones Sanchez and children, Lily and Carter Sanchez, of Cypress, TX; stepsons, James Henry (wife, Monta) and children, Miranda and Savannah Henry, of Coppell, TX, Joseph Henry (wife, Megan) and children, Calvin and Claire Henry and Leila Whitlock-Kaniss, of Bellaire, TX, Jason Henry (wife, Courtney) and children, Connor, Paige and Luke Henry, of The Woodlands, TX.
A Memorial Service was held at The Family of Faith Lutheran Church, Houston, TX, on Saturday, November 9th.
In her memory please consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, www.srfcure.org, or her favorite charity, St. Jude's.
www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -