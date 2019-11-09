|
Gail Cutler Andrews 1942 - 2019
CYPRESS, TX - Gail Cutler Andrews, 77, affectionately called "NaNe" by family and friends, passed away on October 27th, 2019, surrounded by family in the comfort of her home in Cypress, Texas.
Born in Utica, NY, on July 9th, 1942, she was the daughter of Harold and Esther Andrews. She graduated from Utica Free Academy in 1961 and spent most of her career working in healthcare administration, lastly serving as human resources director at Spring Branch Hospital, Houston, TX.
All who knew her, both near and far, knew her grandchildren were her most precious treasures. Among her favorite hobbies were caring for her grandchildren, being their #1 fan at every and all sporting activities, band competitions and school events. She made well-known her love and care for others by making homemade cards for every holiday and milestone for family, friends and her church. She also enjoyed spending time volunteering in the library at her grandchildren's elementary school, where she was loved by all. NaNe was known for her positivity, pure joy for life and letting others know how much they were loved by her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister and best friend, Barbara Carville. She is survived by her loving husband, James C. Henry, of Cypress, TX; daughters: Jennifer Jones Mohr (husband, William) and children, Abigail, Wm. Matthew and Andrew Mohr, of Cypress, TX, Allyson Jones Sanchez and children, Lily and Carter Sanchez, of Cypress, TX; stepsons, James Henry (wife, Monta) and children, Miranda and Savannah Henry, of Coppell, TX, Joseph Henry (wife, Megan) and children, Calvin and Claire Henry and Leila Whitlock-Kaniss, of Bellaire, TX, Jason Henry (wife, Courtney) and children, Connor, Paige and Luke Henry, of The Woodlands, TX.
A Memorial Service was held at The Family of Faith Lutheran Church, Houston, TX, on Saturday, November 9th.
In her memory please consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, www.srfcure.org, or her favorite charity, St. Jude's.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019