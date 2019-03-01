Gail Godlewski 1954 - 2019

FRANKFORT - Gail Godlewski, 64, passed away, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Albany Medical Center with her family by her side.

Gail was born in Herkimer, on September 9, 1954, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marguerite Van Nort Godlewski. She attended Herkimer schools and graduated from Herkimer High School with the Class of 1972. She went on to attend Herkimer County Community College. She was a member of the United Polka League and a communicant of Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church in Frankfort.

Gail is survived by one son, Dennis Godlewski and his fiance', Sarah, of Utica; three grandchildren, Joseph, Alyssa and Logan; one sister and brother in law, Cheryl and Tim Forbes, of Mohawk; one brother, Edward Godlewski, of Herkimer; her beloved aunt, Jane Godlewski of Herkimer; aunts and uncles, Winnie and John Brelinsky, of Little Falls, Roselyn Smith, of Mohawk and Patricia and Ronald Williams, of Big Moose; her Godmother, Barbara Miller, of North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Brianne and Ken, Kimberlee and Rob and Brianna and Adam; one great-niece, two great-nephews and many loving cousins and friends. She was predeceased by many aunts and uncles; a cousin, Sharon Godlewski; and her Godfather, Richard Miller.

Her funeral will be held Monday, March 4, 2019, at 9:45 a.m., from the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., 203 Second Avenue, Frankfort and at 10:30 a.m., in Our Lady Queen of Apostles Church, 412 S. Frankfort St., Frankfort, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Rev. Quy Vo. Interment will take place in the spring in Calvary Cemetery, Herkimer.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Petykiewicz, Iocovozzi & Burns Funeral Home, 329 S. Washington St., Herkimer. Calling hours will be Sunday afternoon, from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., at the V.J. Iocovozzi Funeral Home, Inc., Frankfort.

Expressions of sympathy may be placed on Gail's online memorial page by going to www.iocovozzifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019