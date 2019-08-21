|
Mrs. Gail (Cristallo) Greco 1937 - 2019
WHITESBORO - Mrs. Gail Lee Greco, 81, passed away, with her loved ones by her side, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at The Grand Nursing Home, of Utica.
Gail was born in Watertown, NY, on September 15, 1937, the daughter of the late Carmen F. and Florence E. (Hall) Cristallo. She was raised in Watertown and a graduate of Watertown High School. On September 15, 1956, Gail was joined in marriage to Richard S. Greco, of Watertown. The couple lived and raised their family in Whitesboro and shared 57 loving years of marriage, until his passing on December 30, 2013.
For many years, Gail was employed at NY Telephone and later, as a teller at Marine Midland Bank. More recently, she was the secretary at St. Agnes Cemetery, in Utica.
In earlier years, she was an avid bowler, a board member of the ARC and a past president and active member of the American Legion Post 229 Ladies Auxiliary in North Utica. A very affable person, Gail made friends wherever she went.
A loving mother and grandmother, Gail is survived by her two beloved daughters, Beverly A. Greco and Lisa R. Greco; grandchildren, Melissa Chiellino and Morgan Snow; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Gabriella, Anthony, and twins, Nina and Carmen and Kimora; aunt and uncle, Rosemarie and Florio Vitullo; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Carmen F. Cristallo, Jr.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday (today) at 1 p.m. at Our Lady of The Rosary Church. Relatives and friends may call on Thursday (today) from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Matt Funeral Home, 700 Rutger St., corner of Mohawk St., Utica.
The family would like to offer their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Two South at The Grand Nursing Home especially, Carrie and Jessica, for the loving care and compassion shown to Gail and her family during her stay there.
Online memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019