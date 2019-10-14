|
|
Gail L. Schaffer 1982 - 2019
MIDDLEVILLE - Gail L. Schaffer, 37, of Herkimer Street, died unexpectedly on October 11, 2019 at Little Falls Hospital.
Gail was born on August 11, 1982, in Syracuse, a daughter of late John Lanaux and Donna (Whittaker) Cabreja. She received her education from Proctor High School. On June 26, 2016, Gail was united in marriage with Robert J. Schaffer in Norway. She was currently employed as manager at Dollar Tree, Herkimer.
Survivors besides her husband, Robert, include four children, Julian Chapple, Paul and Brian Hoffman and Donna Preston; close siblings, Kevin Whittaker and Stephanie Chimento, both of East Herkimer, Venus Reddick, of East Utica and Mark Lanaux, of Floyd; several other siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews; a lifelong family friend, David Wilson; and a canine companion, Toby.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a reception for family and friends at the Cold Brook American Legion. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the . Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019