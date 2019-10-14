Home

POWERED BY

Services
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
(315) 845-8532
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W. E. Autenrith Sons, Inc.
7479 Main St
Newport, NY 13416
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Schaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail L. Schaffer


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail L. Schaffer Obituary
Gail L. Schaffer 1982 - 2019
MIDDLEVILLE - Gail L. Schaffer, 37, of Herkimer Street, died unexpectedly on October 11, 2019 at Little Falls Hospital.
Gail was born on August 11, 1982, in Syracuse, a daughter of late John Lanaux and Donna (Whittaker) Cabreja. She received her education from Proctor High School. On June 26, 2016, Gail was united in marriage with Robert J. Schaffer in Norway. She was currently employed as manager at Dollar Tree, Herkimer.
Survivors besides her husband, Robert, include four children, Julian Chapple, Paul and Brian Hoffman and Donna Preston; close siblings, Kevin Whittaker and Stephanie Chimento, both of East Herkimer, Venus Reddick, of East Utica and Mark Lanaux, of Floyd; several other siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews; a lifelong family friend, David Wilson; and a canine companion, Toby.
Calling hours at the Autenrith Funeral Home, 7479 Main Street, Newport, will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a reception for family and friends at the Cold Brook American Legion. Interment will take place at St. John's Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the . Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Online tributes at www.autenrithfuneral.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now