Gail M. Scarafile 1940 - 2020
SAUQUOIT - Gail M. Scarafile, 79, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the Magnolia House at Sitrin Health Care, New Hartford.
She was born in Utica on July 11, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles and Mildred Blumer Bellows and was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School.
On August 28, 1958, she was united in marriage with Arthur A. Scarafile in St. Agnes Church, Utica, a loving union of over 27 years until his death on May 8, 1986.
Gail was a gifted artist and shared her talents by teaching at the Utica Senior Center, Munson Williams Art School and privately in her home. She also worked for many years at Reilly's Dairy, Sauquoit.
Her memberships included St. Patrick's-St. Anthony's Church, Chadwicks.
She loved being outdoors and enjoyed many long walks with her husband, Art. Gail also had a special place in her heart for all of God's creatures, providing care for her horses, dogs and cats and also made sure that even the wild birds and cats around her home had a place to gather to eat.
She is survived by her son, Christopher James Scarafile and Tiffany DeMeester, of Media, PA; her daughter, Rebecca Marie Scarafile and David Kratzenberg, of Clark Mills; her cherished grandson who was very close to his grandmother, Corey Andrews and Jenny; her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Rose Bellows; her brother-in-law, Armando Scarafile; her sisters-in-law, Elsie Bellows, Sheila Rivet and Enid Bellows; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her twin sons, James and John; her sister, Harriet Aylesworth; her brothers, Ronald, Gilbert and Clayton Bellows; her brothers-in-law, Joseph, Louis, Lano and Fred; and her sister-in-law, Antoinette.
Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery at the convenience of the family. A Mass will be scheduled at a later date.
Please consider donations in Gail's memory to either the New York State Police Signal 30 Fund (www.nystpba.org) or the S.P.C.A. (www.aspca.org/donate).
To view Gail's online memorial, please go to www.smith-funeralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020