Gail Marrotta


1949 - 2020
WHITESBORO - Gail Marrotta, 70, passed away on January 23, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born in Constableville, NY, on September 12, 1949, a daughter of the late S. Wallace and Marion (Fox) Barringer. Gail graduated from Holland Patent High School and worked for Bank of American for many years. She enjoyed her friends at Marcy Seniors and loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her three brothers, two sisters and their spouses, Harland and Joan Barringer, of Ava, Garry Barringer, of Corpus Christi, TX, Robert Barringer, of Richmond, VA, Joyce and Ned Joseph, of Clark Mills and June Barringer, of Long Beach, CA; many nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Lori Dellerba and her husband, of Boonville.
Private Graveside Services will be held for the family in the Spring at Ava Cemetery.
Arrangements by Owens-Pavlot & Rogers Funeral Service, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
