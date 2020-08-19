1/1
Gail Mellen
1952 - 2020
Gail Mellen 1952 - 2020
COLUMBIA - Our amazing and devoted sister, Gail Mellen, passed away on July 28, 2020, in Columbia, SC, as a result of COVID-19.
Gail was a 1970 graduate of Utica Catholic Academy and also graduated from Canton College and Syracuse University. She devoted her life-long career to improving the delivery of quality health care. Gail will always be remembered for her warmth and generosity, her commitment to family, friends and co-workers, her love and compassion for animals and her brilliance and courage that inspired everyone who knew her.
Gail is survived by her brother, Frank Prokosch, of Utica, NY; sister, Graceann (Chip) DiMaggio, of Summerville, SC; uncle, Joseph Barletto, of Charleston, SC; and other special family and friends.

Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
