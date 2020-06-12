Gale Crouse Baldwin Gilbert 1916 - 2020
BARNEVELD - Gale Crouse Baldwin Gilbert, daughter of Reginald Crouse and Harriet Lowrey Crouse, passed away at age 103 at her son's house in Barneveld, NY, on June 9, 2020.
Gale grew up in Utica where she attended the Utica Country Day School followed by the Masters School at Dobbs Ferry. Shortly after the outbreak of WWII, Gale married Frederic Baldwin, one of the founders of the Utica Legal Aide Society. After the war, Bud and Gale moved to Barneveld where they built a house and raised four boys. During those years, Gale was primary cook, cleaner, painter, carpenter inside of the house as well as the gardener, rock wall builder and woodsman outdoors. Gale also managed to be a Cub Scout Den Mother, many times over, as well as a grade school home room mother whenever that position needed filling. Somehow Gale also managed to fit woodcarving, water color painting and print making into her schedule while, in the 1970's, being a faithful contributor to the annual St. David's, Barneveld, Altar Guild Bazaar.
Widowed after forty years of marriage to Frederic Baldwin, Gale subsequently married Stanley Gilbert, a friend from her Utica Country Day School elementary school days. They celebrated many years of travel and their 25th wedding anniversary in June of 2012 shortly before Stanley's death.
Gale was predeceased by a sister, Isabel Litchfield; and a brother, Prentis Crouse. She is survived by her four sons, Daniel Baldwin, Frederic Baldwin, Charles Baldwin and Robert Baldwin; as well as three grandchildren, Colin Baldwin, Kathryn Baldwin and Meaghen Baldwin; plus the extended Gilbert family.
Private services for the family only will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., 7944 Steuben St., Holland Patent, NY.
Donations to Hospice & Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413 would be appreciated for those wishing to remember Gale.
www.dimblebyfh.com
