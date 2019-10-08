Home

TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
(315)942-2233
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
TRAINOR FUNERAL HOME INC
143 Schuyler Street
Boonville, NY 13309
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Forestport, NY
Gale E. Scouten


1945 - 2019
Gale E. Scouten Obituary
Gale E. Scouten 1945 - 2019
FORESTPORT - Gale E. (Ritter) Scouten, 74, a life resident of Forestport and wife of Peter J., passed away, with her family at her side, on Monday, October 7, 2019, after a long illness at St. Luke's Memorial Hospital, New Hartford.
Gale was born in Utica, on October 5, 1945, a daughter of Guy and Vera Kervin Ritter. She grew up in Forestport, graduating from Forestport Central School with the Class of 1964. Thereafter, she attended college at MVCC, Utica.
On May 15, 1965, Gale was united in marriage with Peter J. Scouten at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport. Afterwards, the couple established their home on St. Rt. 28 near Forestport.
Gale was first employed at General Electric, Utica and later, after raising her children, she was employed for 20 years as a Keyboard Specialist in Daytime Rehabilitation Centers for NYSDDSO of Rome, NY, retiring in 2007.
Mrs. Scouten was a very active member of St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, where Gale served as a Eucharistic Minister. For many years, she cleaned the church, decorated the Altar and planted flowers at the church. She was a long time member of the Catholic Women's Club of St. Patrick's Church. A religious person, who engraved her Faith in her heart, over the years, Gale greatly enjoyed visiting various religious sites in numerous faraway places.
She greatly enjoyed ceramics, cooking, baking, crocheting and knitting. She enjoyed her husband, Peter's, hobby of Classic Cars and attending classic car shows with him as well as going for rides in their convertible.
Gale's family was always in the center of her heart. She greatly loved her husband, Peter, children, grandchildren and all of her family. In addition to her husband, Gale is survived by one son, Ronald (Kimberly) Scouten, Forestport. She was predeceased by a son, Peter J. Scouten, on January 29, 2011. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law, Colleen (Luke) Pritchard, Forestport; beloved grandchildren, Michael and Abigail Scouten, Steven, Christopher, Sarah and Andrew Scouten; two brothers, Basil Ritter and Larry (Geraldine) Ritter, all of Forestport; nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Tammy Kotary, Rome.
Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, with interment to follow in Beechwood Cemetery, Forestport. Calling hours are Thursday 4-8 PM at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc., 143 Schuyler St., Boonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Patrick's Church, Forestport, in care of Christ Our Hope Catholic Community, St. Joseph's Church, 110 Charles St., Boonville, NY 13309.
For an online message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
