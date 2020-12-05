Garry Raymond Merrick

1938 - 2020

FARMVILLE, VA - Garry Raymond Merrick, 82, was born in Pasadena, CA, on February 13, 1938. He passed on December 2, 2020.

When he was young he moved to Jordanville, NY. He attended Richfield Springs Central School and graduated in 1956.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mildred Merrick; his sister, Orpha; and his brothers, Larry, William and Frank "Bud".

He is survived by his wife, Diana; his children, Robert, Terry, Janine, Daryl and their families; and his brothers, Walter, Wayne and their families.

There will be no services.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.



