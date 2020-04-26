Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Homes Inc
25 Broad St
Hamilton, NY 13346
(315) 824-2417
Resources
More Obituaries for Garth Brink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garth E. Brink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garth E. Brink Obituary
Garth E. Brink 1931 - 2020
BOUCKVILLE - Garth E. Brink, 88, of Bouckville, passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center, New Hartford, NY.
He was born, October 31, 1931, in Colden, NY, a son of Harry and Evalyn Andrews Brink. He was a graduate of the Griffith Institute, Springville, NY and received his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cornell University in 1952. He later went on to graduate from Alderson Broaddus College, Philippi, WV, as a Physician Assistant in 1974.
Garth was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Physician's Assistant until retiring. He also owned and operated a welding and excavating business in Bouckville.
Surviving are his children, Dawn and Jack Cymerman, of Hamilton, Kathy Biesecker, of Honeoye Falls, Steven and Irena Brink, of Bouckville and Linda and Lee Mastellar, of Romulus; grandchildren, Ryan Cymerman, of Hamilton, Rochelle (Anthony) Cavanagh, of Altamont, Chase (Meagan) Gerbig, of Littleton, MA, Chad Gerbig, of Albany, Alex Brink, of Bouckville, Tim Mastellar, of Seneca Falls and Emily Mastellar, of Romulus; two great-grandchildren, Claire and Benjamin Gerbig; five step-grandchildren, Alyssa Christel, Andrea Herman, Magda Forbes, Marta Lowder and Cassie Mastellar; several nieces, nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Evalyn Brink; and two brothers, David and Craig Brink.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery, Boston, NY.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -