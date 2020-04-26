|
Garth E. Brink 1931 - 2020
BOUCKVILLE - Garth E. Brink, 88, of Bouckville, passed away, Sunday, April 19, 2020, at the Siegenthaler Center, New Hartford, NY.
He was born, October 31, 1931, in Colden, NY, a son of Harry and Evalyn Andrews Brink. He was a graduate of the Griffith Institute, Springville, NY and received his Bachelor's Degree in Agricultural Engineering from Cornell University in 1952. He later went on to graduate from Alderson Broaddus College, Philippi, WV, as a Physician Assistant in 1974.
Garth was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a Physician's Assistant until retiring. He also owned and operated a welding and excavating business in Bouckville.
Surviving are his children, Dawn and Jack Cymerman, of Hamilton, Kathy Biesecker, of Honeoye Falls, Steven and Irena Brink, of Bouckville and Linda and Lee Mastellar, of Romulus; grandchildren, Ryan Cymerman, of Hamilton, Rochelle (Anthony) Cavanagh, of Altamont, Chase (Meagan) Gerbig, of Littleton, MA, Chad Gerbig, of Albany, Alex Brink, of Bouckville, Tim Mastellar, of Seneca Falls and Emily Mastellar, of Romulus; two great-grandchildren, Claire and Benjamin Gerbig; five step-grandchildren, Alyssa Christel, Andrea Herman, Magda Forbes, Marta Lowder and Cassie Mastellar; several nieces, nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Evalyn Brink; and two brothers, David and Craig Brink.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery, Boston, NY.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Rd., New Hartford, NY 13413.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020