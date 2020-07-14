Gary F. Philipson 1944 - 2020
WATERVILLE/SAUQUOIT - Gary F. Philipson, 76, of Waterville and formerly of Sauquoit, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Faxton-St. Luke's Health Care, New Hartford.
He was born on January 22, 1944, in Utica, a son of the late Leo F. and Nellie (Johnson) Philipson. He was a graduate of Sauquoit Valley Central School and served his country with honors in the United States Navy from 1963 to 1967 aboard the USS Rockbridge.
On February 14, 1993, in Waterville, he was united in marriage to Jane Moore, a blessed union of over 27 years.
Mr. Philipson was employed with Colgate University, retiring in 1998 after many years of dedicated service. Upon his retirement, he started his own business called Gary's Water Conditioning, which he operated until 2013.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 1000, Chadwicks. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Jane, in their 5th wheel camper to many places in the United States. He also enjoyed gardening and driving his John Deere tractor and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Jane Philipson, of Holland Patent; a daughter, Denise (Kevin) Schreiver; a son, Philip Philipson; and stepsons, Todd (Donna) Hoffman and Timothy Hoffman. He also leaves his former wife, Peggy (Powers). He leaves his grandchildren, Porter Philipson and Erin and Lindsey Schreiver; his step-grandchildren, Athena Hoffman, Karli Selva, Hannah Hoffman, Jordon Hoffman, William (Megan) Hoffman, Bryan (Sharlyn) Hoffman, Chelsea (David) Warney and Alysa Hoffman; and seven step-great-grandchildren. He leaves a sister, Carol Moore; and a brother-in-law, Ralph E. Moore and Gail; and a sister-in-law, Jacqueline Moore.
He was predeceased by an infant daughter, Dawn Philipson; and a brother-in-law, Robert A. Moore.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the staff of the Lutheran Home Bryant Unit, especially Diane and Nicole and the Helping Hands at the Lutheran Home, especially Courtney and Dawn, for all of the care and compassion given to Mr. Philipson during his stay there.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There are no public calling hours. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clayville.
Arrangements are with the Smith Funeral Home, 3022 Oneida St., Sauquoit.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Lutheran Home. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
For online expressions of sympathy please go to www.smiith-funeralhome.com
.