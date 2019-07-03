|
|
Gary H. Bennett 1950 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS - Gary H. Bennett, 68, passed away unexpectedly on July 1, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was born on October 4, 1950, in Utica, a son of the late Harold and Josephine Kogut Bennett. Gary was a graduate of Sauquoit High School. On November 18, 1969, he was united in marriage to Debra Slivinski in St. Patrick's Church, Clayville. The couple resided in New York Mills. His beloved wife passed away in March 2019.
Gary was employed by Remington Arms for over 40 years. He was a member of the Coast Guard Aux.at Sylvan Beach for many years and was a longtime little League Coach in N.Y. Mills and a basketball Referee. He was a very active member and helper at Sauquoit Knolls Golf Course. Gary and Debra enjoyed spending winters in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Survivors include, two sons, Scott (JoAnn) Bennett, N.Y. Mills and Jamie (Shelly) Bennett, W. Winfield; five cherished grandchildren, Morganne (Jacob) Jones, Samantha (James) Lee, Michael, Lilly and Paityn; and his precious great-grandson, Max; two sisters, Cheryl (Marvin) Fetterman and Jean Neal and Tim McGregor; along with his mother-in-law, Marylyn Slivinski.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend Gary's Funeral mass to be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, New Hartford, with burial in Holy Trinity Cemetery. In keeping with Gary's wishes, there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Malson Jones V.F.W. Post 7393.
wolaninfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 3 to July 4, 2019