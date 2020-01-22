|
Gary H. Burkhart 1951 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Mr. Gary H. Burkhart, 69, of Waterville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Gary was born in Utica, on January 7, 1951, a son of Charles and Jacqueline (Deshane) Burkhart. He was raised and educated locally and was a graduate of Whitesboro High School. On June 19, 1981, Gary was united in marriage with Debra Harris, a loving and devoted union, until Debra's death in 1990. For many years, Gary was a self-employed carpenter in Waterville and the surrounding area. He was an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed fishing and spending time at his camp in Forestport, NY.
Mr. Burkhart is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Krista and David Bowen, of FL; son, Joshua Burkhart and Tisha Jones, of Deansboro; four cherished grandchildren, Henry Bowen, Joshua Burkhart, Jr., Abbie Burkhart and Nicholas Salm; one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Betty Burkhart, of Clinton; two nephews, Brian Burkhart and Brandon Burkhart; and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Harris, of New Hartford. Also surviving is Tiffany Zammiello, of New Hartford; and many dear friends too numerous to mention.
Visitation for family and friends is Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, followed by a service at the conclusion of visitation. His burial, in Crown Hill Memorial Park, Kirkland, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020