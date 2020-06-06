Gary Kovacs 1948 - 2020
UTICA - Gary Kovacs, 71, of Utica, passed away on June 1, 2020 at his home with his family at his side.
Gary was born in Utica on December 5, 1948, the youngest son of Carl, Jr. and Gladys (Rakowski) Kovacs. He was a graduate of Utica Free Academy and continued his education at MVCC. On June 23, 1972, Gary was united in marriage to Susan Borkowski of Oriskany Falls, NY. In December of 1972, Gary joined the Canterbury Press, Rome and was employed there until the company closed in 2008.
Gary took great pride in his collection of vintage cameras and tools and enjoyed taking long drives in the car. He was an avid Rangers hockey fan and seldom missed a game.
Gary is survived by his wife, Susan, Utica; two sons and a daughter-in-law, James Kovacs, Whitesboro and Gregory and Tracy Kovacs, Deerfield; and his much-loved granddaughters, Megan and Allison Kovacs and Madalyn Kovacs. Also surviving is his aunt and godmother, Stella Kielbasinski, of Oriskany, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, William Kovacs, Sr. and Carl Kovacs, III; and a nephew, Carl Kovacs, IV.
A Graveside Service and burial for Gary will be held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Clinton.
The family wishes to thank Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc., for the care and compassion shown to Gary and his family.
Those wishing may donate to your local humane society or to Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. in Gary's memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.