1/1
Gary M. Abraham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary M. Abraham 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Gary M. Abraham, age 77, of Utica, entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born in Utica, on October 2, 1943, a son of the late George and Mabel Elias Abraham and graduated from Utica Schools. He earned his BS Degree in Chemistry from the College of Holy Cross, Worcester, MA. Gary served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a proficient pilot, flying fighter jets aboard the USS Forrestal Aircraft Carrier. After his military service, Gary was employed as the Senior Sales Consultant for the Texas Instruments Co., retiring after several years of dedicated service.
Surviving are two brothers, Byron "Todd" Abraham and William "Billy" Abraham, both of Utica; one sister, Beverly Abraham, of FL; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as several cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Rosemary Abraham, one month ago.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon (today) from 1-3 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Boutros El Hachem officiating. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks, social distancing and trace signing will be mandatory. We ask for your patience as we will be operating at a reduced capacity upon entering the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in memory of Gary.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc
1122 Culver Ave
Utica, NY 13501
(315) 733-6443
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved