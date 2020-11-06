Gary M. Abraham 1943 - 2020
UTICA - Mr. Gary M. Abraham, age 77, of Utica, entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center.
He was born in Utica, on October 2, 1943, a son of the late George and Mabel Elias Abraham and graduated from Utica Schools. He earned his BS Degree in Chemistry from the College of Holy Cross, Worcester, MA. Gary served our country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was a proficient pilot, flying fighter jets aboard the USS Forrestal Aircraft Carrier. After his military service, Gary was employed as the Senior Sales Consultant for the Texas Instruments Co., retiring after several years of dedicated service.
Surviving are two brothers, Byron "Todd" Abraham and William "Billy" Abraham, both of Utica; one sister, Beverly Abraham, of FL; many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; as well as several cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Rosemary Abraham, one month ago.
Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon (today) from 1-3 p.m. at The Scala & Roefaro Funeral Home, Inc., 1122 Culver Ave. Funeral services will be held at the conclusion of visitation at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Fr. Boutros El Hachem officiating. In keeping with CDC regulations, face masks, social distancing and trace signing will be mandatory. We ask for your patience as we will be operating at a reduced capacity upon entering the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity
in memory of Gary.
Online sympathy at www.scalaroefaro.com
.