Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel at Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
210 E Main St
Waterville, NY 13480
(315) 841-4211
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary M. Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary M. Allen Obituary
Gary M. Allen 1938 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Gary M. Allen, 81, of Waterville, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
He was born, August 2, 1938, in Sangerfield, a son of the late Willard M. and Gertrude McLean Allen. He was a graduate of Waterville High School and SUNY Morrisville. Following graduation, Gary returned to the family farm, Allen Acres, with his dad and his uncle, Stuart A. Allen. On November 12, 1959, Gary married Ellen P. Cole in New Hartford. A lifelong Waterville area resident, Gary will be remembered fondly as a respected vegetable crop farmer within the agricultural community.
Gary was a member of the Three Steeples United in Paris Hill, a 55+ year member of the Sanger Lodge #129 F&AM and a board member and current President of the Waterville Cemetery Assoc.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ellen; a special daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Frank North, of Greer, SC; brother, Dale Allen, of Hornbeck, LA; cherished granddaughters, Sarah (Travis) Jones, of Taylors, SC and Laura North, of Greer, SC; a niece, Karrie (Matt) Allen Buratto, of MA; nephew, Timothy Allen, of Deansboro; sister-in-law, Laura Allen, of Hudson, NY; and special friends, Ronald and Judy Jones and family and Tom Eisenhut. He was predeceased by a brother, Joel Allen; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Allen.
Funeral services will be private at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
Interment will be in the Waterville Cemetery in the spring. There are no calling hours.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Sanger Lodge #129, 111 Sanger Ave., Waterville, NY 13480.
Gary's family wishes to thank Dr. Mallory Sullivan and staff and the staff of the Waterville Residential Center for their kindness and compassionate care of him.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -