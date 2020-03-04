|
|
Gary M. Allen 1938 - 2020
WATERVILLE - Gary M. Allen, 81, of Waterville, passed away, Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Waterville Residential Care Center.
He was born, August 2, 1938, in Sangerfield, a son of the late Willard M. and Gertrude McLean Allen. He was a graduate of Waterville High School and SUNY Morrisville. Following graduation, Gary returned to the family farm, Allen Acres, with his dad and his uncle, Stuart A. Allen. On November 12, 1959, Gary married Ellen P. Cole in New Hartford. A lifelong Waterville area resident, Gary will be remembered fondly as a respected vegetable crop farmer within the agricultural community.
Gary was a member of the Three Steeples United in Paris Hill, a 55+ year member of the Sanger Lodge #129 F&AM and a board member and current President of the Waterville Cemetery Assoc.
Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Ellen; a special daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Frank North, of Greer, SC; brother, Dale Allen, of Hornbeck, LA; cherished granddaughters, Sarah (Travis) Jones, of Taylors, SC and Laura North, of Greer, SC; a niece, Karrie (Matt) Allen Buratto, of MA; nephew, Timothy Allen, of Deansboro; sister-in-law, Laura Allen, of Hudson, NY; and special friends, Ronald and Judy Jones and family and Tom Eisenhut. He was predeceased by a brother, Joel Allen; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Allen.
Funeral services will be private at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, Kloster & Northrop Memorial Chapel, 210 E. Main St., Waterville.
Interment will be in the Waterville Cemetery in the spring. There are no calling hours.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the Sanger Lodge #129, 111 Sanger Ave., Waterville, NY 13480.
Gary's family wishes to thank Dr. Mallory Sullivan and staff and the staff of the Waterville Residential Center for their kindness and compassionate care of him.
To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedesco funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020