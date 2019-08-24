|
Gary Raymond (Swaz) Chwazik 1951 - 2019
REMSEN - Gary Raymond (Swaz) Chwazik, 67, passed away, August 18, 2019, with his family by his side.
Gary was born, November 14, 1951, in Utica, New York, to Raymond and Patricia Ryan Chwazik. He graduated from Utica Free Academy and served in the 82nd Airborne of the United States Army.
He loved his family and the great outdoors. Always young at heart, he lived life to the fullest and would give you the shirt off his back. His many friends have fond memories of the establishments he owned over the years including, Happy Days, He's Not Here and Chwazik's Bar and Grill in Sylvan Beach.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Tina Descovich and her husband, Derek; two grandchildren, Braden and William; his godson, Christopher Brown; sisters, Cheryl Brown, Sally Chwazik and Sandra Gillette; brothers, Paul Chwazik and Jack Chwazik; his aunt, Barbara Manderson; uncle, Richard Chwazik; many nieces, nephews and friends who will also miss him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gary's Graveside Service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Prospect Cemetery, Remsen, NY, followed by a Celebration of Life at 5 p.m. at the New Hartford American Legion.
Ackley-Mills Funeral Home, Remsen, is in charge of the arrangements.
If you're looking for Gary, "He's Not Here" but he will always be in our hearts.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019