Gary S. "Grizzly" Wratten 1952 - 2019
WATERVILLE - Gary S. "Grizzly" Wratten, 66, of Waterville and formerly of Deansboro, passed away, Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica.
Gary was born, June 29, 1952, in Deansboro, NY, the son of Milton and Betty (Taylor) Wratten. He was raised and educated in Deansboro and a Waterville High School graduate, Class of 1972. Grizzly had been employed as a tree arborist and heavy equipment operator for Clinton Gardens, which later became Cresswell Brothers. On August 11, 1972, Griz married Gayle Miller and started his family. On August 21, 1982, he remarried, to Rhonda Welch, in Utica. Griz was a member of the Sons of the American Legion William Russell Post # 404 in Vernon, NY, as well as the American Legion Riders. He was also a member of the Mohawk Valley Powers of the Past.
Grizzly is survived by five daughters, Natasha Cabral, NC, Tammy Wratten, Canastota, Teena (and Rusty) Houck, AZ, Audrey (and Bryan) Gutierrez-Hogans, OH and Shoshoni (and Grant) Phillips, TX; a son, Demetrius (and Amanda Canonico) Wratten, OH; a sister, Lisa (and Douglas) Lopez, Westmoreland; as well as twenty grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Griz is also survived by his best friend, Bertha "Mama" Eilers, Oneida. He was predeceased by a brother, Millard Wratten.
Funeral services will be held for Grizzly Wratten on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7:00 pm at the R.P. Heintz Funeral Service, Inc., 10 East Park Row, Clinton. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, prior to the service. The William Russell American Legion Post #404 will be conducting their ceremony at 5:30 p.m. in Grizzly's honor.
Those wishing, may donate to the William Russell Sons of the American Legion Post #404, Vernon or the in Grizzly's memory.
Online memorial and guestbook available at www.rpheintzfsi.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from June 11 to June 12, 2019