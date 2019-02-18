|
Mr. Gary W. Gamela 1947 - 2019
NEW YORK MILLS- Mr. Gary W. Gamela, of New York Mills, died peacefully at home on February 16, 2019, after a brief illness. He was 71.
He was born on November 7, 1947, to the late Alexander and Frances (Zurek) Gamela in Rome, NY. He graduated from New York Mills High School and was drafted to serve the U.S. Army as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. Gary loved cars and was a talented mechanic. When he returned home from the war, he owned and operated Gamela's Auto Repair.
On April 15, 1972, he married the former Maxine Wlock at Holy Trinity Church in Utica and they raised five children. Gary worked at Griffiss Air Force Base until its closure and later at Utica Corporation. In 1986, Gary was elected to the N.Y. Mills Village Board and served as a Trustee until 1990. Gary loved baseball and was involved in N.Y. Mills Little League, coaching his children and serving for many years as an umpire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Irene Wlock, and his treasured cousins, Louis, Ronnie and Al Zurek.
Gary is survived by his wife; his daughters, Jennifer (Gregg) Giovinco, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Renee (Jamie Donovan) Gamela, of Washington, D.C.; his sons, Michael (Kim Welch) Gamela, of Whitesboro, Mathew (Marie) Gamela, of North Syracuse, and John Gamela, of New Hartford; his beloved grandchildren, Vincenzo Giovinco, Adalise Gamela and Eternity Finkelstein; his sisters, Christine Krupa (John Bialek), of New York Mills, and Mary Ann Gamela, of Rome; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Donna DeStefanis, of Deerfield; and his nieces and nephews and their children, Jessica (Richard) White, Alesia Krupa, Nicole Krupa, Gary (Valerie) DeStefanis, Christopher (Desiree) DeStefanis, Danielle (Chris) Laurenzo and Cortney (Dan) Boucher. Gary leaves many cousins, good friends and neighbors, including Bob Cieslak and the members of the Strokers Auto Club, the Riopel, Lopata and Critelli families, Amy Topor, and his canine companion, Auggie.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 6, Thursday, February 21, at Sacred Heart/St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa in New York Mills. A Mass will take place at 6 p.m. with Military Honors to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Malsan-Jones VFW 7393 or St. Mary's Church in New York Mills.
Arrangements in care of Wolanin Funeral Home, Inc., N.Y. Mills.
We love you, Dad. We will miss you always.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019