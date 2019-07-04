Gayle L. Sunderlin 1954 - 2019

A Kind and Compassionate Woman

UTICA - Gayle Lee Sunderlin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 28, 2019, following a sudden cardiovascular event. She was 64 years old.

Gayle was born in Utica on December 28, 1954, the daughter of Thomas Sunderlin, Sr., and Jeanette Fleszar Sunderlin. At an early age, Gayle showed a love for reading and a passion for knowledge, enjoying mystery series such as Nancy Drew. She attended St. Francis De Sales High School, where she graduated as Salutatorian of her 1972 class, despite missing so many school days that she was nearly ineligible to graduate. Throughout these teenage years, Gayle often found herself reading until the early hours of the morning and too tired to attend school the next day.

At Union College, Gayle received her Bachelor's of Arts in Political Science, graduating magna cum laude. She went on to receive her Juris Doctorate at Boston College School of Law and served the indigent community as practicing family lawyer in the central New York area for several years following her graduation.

Throughout her life, Gayle had a strong spiritual faith and was passionate about attending church. She was most recently a member of the Northside Baptist Church in Syracuse, NY.

Gayle was also a published author of a poem entitled "Lee at 57: The Train", for which she received national recognition. This poem, inspired by her journey of living with a mental health disorder, was featured in medical facilities across the country as a message of positivity, perseverance, and fellowship to the many others who live with mental health conditions.

Those who knew Gayle best knew a woman of extraordinary kindness, compassion, thoughtfulness and intelligence. Her quest for knowledge and eagerness to share it persisted until the day she passed, knowing and believing so many of life's problems could be remedied with a simple visit to the library. She was fond of hand-written letters to her family and close friends, where she would share her messages of support, inspiration, and - almost always - coupons. Her powerful intellectual presence breathed new ideas into every conversation, and her warm spirit influenced everyone she met. She will truly be missed.

Gayle is survived by her mother, Jeanette; her siblings, Elizabeth, Thomas, Patrick, William, Michael, Kathleen and Janine; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Services in honor of Gayle's life will be held on Monday, July 8th, at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, 2222 Genesee St., Utica, at 9:30 a.m.; the family will receive visitors immediately following the Mass.

Arrangements are under the direction of McGrath, Myslinski, Karboski & Nunn Funeral Directors, 470 French Rd., Utica. Published in The Observer-Dispatch from July 4 to July 5, 2019