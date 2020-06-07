Gene A. Hutchings 1949 - 2020
MUNNSVILLE - Gene A. Hutchings, 70, passed away June 5, 2020, at home, with his family by his side.
He was born September 7, 1949, in Utica, a son of Jay and Edna Munson Hutchings. Gene proudly served his country in the US Army from 1966-1969, including service in Vietnam. He served in the Army Reserves and then reenlisted into active duty from 1977-1980. On April 8, 1971, in Utica, Gene married Sandra Wheelock, a union of more than 49 years. Mr. Hutchings worked as a mechanic for Caterpillar Company for many years. He then started his own business, Golden Oldies Automotive, which he operated in Munnsville. He enjoyed competing in Drag Racing at Esta, until two years ago. Gene was a man of strong faith and a devout Christian.
His survivors include his wife, Sandra; five children, Michael Hutchings, of MO, Chris Hutchings and family, of SC, Nicole Kaufman, of Clinton, Tim Hutchings and Sabrina, of GA and Gene Hutchings, Jr., of Clifton Park; five granddaughters, Brianna, Brooklynn, Kassie, Savannah and Reese; a grandson, Bodhi; sister and brother-in-law, Joy and Ken Stone, Madison; brother, Victor Hutchings, Norwich; two step-brothers and two step-sisters; two sisters-in-law, Debbie and Eugene Santa Croce, Utica and Linda and Don Farley, Mount Morris; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and his best buddy – his dog, Thor. He was predeceased by his parents; and in-laws, Margaret Wheelock, Stuart Wheelock and Kathleen Wheelock.
The family would like to express special thanks to Syracuse Honor Flight – Mission 14.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, the family will honor Gene in a private ceremony.
Arrangements are in care of Dimbleby Funeral Homes, Inc., Whitesboro. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in his name to Spring Farm CARES, 3364 State Route 12, Clinton, NY 13323. (springfarmcares.org)
Online tributes and messages of sympathy may be left at www.dimblebyfh.com.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.