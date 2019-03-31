|
|
Genevieve (Jane) Labaj 1910 - 2019
UTICA - Genevieve (Jane) Labaj, 108, a long time Utica resident, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
She was born the daughter of Walter and Bertha Choibouska Piorkowski and attended local schools. Jane was united in marriage to John (Labie) Labaj on September 3, 1938, in Holy Trinity Church, a loving union of sixty-two years until his passing on May 10, 2001. She was employed for thirty-five years with the Horrocks-Ibbotson Co. until her retirement. Jane was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church.
She is survived by her dear friend, Maria Marszalek, and her son, Thomas Marszalek, both of Whitesboro. Also surviving are several cousins in Poland, Europe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church. There will be no calling hours. Burial will take place in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica, NY 13502.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kowalczyk Funeral Home, 1156 Lincoln Ave., Utica, NY 13502.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019