Genevieve R. Dziedzic 1917 - 2019
UTICA - Genevieve R. Dziedzic, 102, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the St. Luke's Home, surrounded by her loving family.
Genevieve was born in Sherburne, NY, on February 18, 1917, a daughter of Butrus and Anna Harp. In Sherburne, she was united in marriage to Julius Dziedzic on June 22, 1940.
Genevieve is survived by her children, Edward A. (Diane) Dziedzic, Clinton, Arlene G. Dziedzic, Utica, Jean (James) Freeland, New Hartford, and Diana Dziedzic, Utica; five grandchildren, Michael E. Dziedzic, Stephen P. Dziedzic, Kevin (JoAnn) Freeland, Melissa Freeland and David (Leslie) Dziedzic; and eight great-grandchildren, Dominica and Michael Dziedzic, Jamie Paravati, Heather Stevens, Tyler and Matthew Freeland, and Trevor and Shaun Dziedzic. She is also survived by several great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Genevieve was predeceased by her husband, Julius; a son, Frank Dziedzic; and brothers and sisters, Tony Harp, John Harp, Fannie Abbott, Ardell Sanguine, Martha Harp and Helen Dubiel.
Genevieve's family would like to thank the entire staff of the MVHS St. Luke's Nursing Home, Barton North, for the care given to their Mom.
Mrs. Dziedzic's funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 1:00 at Church of Sacred Heart and St. Mary Our Lady of Czestochowa. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours at the Heintz Funeral Home, 1517 Whitesboro St., Utica, are Tuesday morning from 10:30-12:30.
Published in The Observer-Dispatch from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019